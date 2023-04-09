Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chau Welcome a Third Child Together

Mark Zuckerberg has had his third child. Mark Zuckerberg, 38 and Priscilla Chan 38 are the parents of Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. This big announcement was made on March 24 via InstagramAlong with photos of Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg’s first baby girl. Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, welcome to the world! In his caption, Zuckerberg said that you are a tiny blessing. The first image shows Zuckerberg lying on Aurelia’s back, next to her child. In the second photo Chan, Chan, and Aurelia are holding their newborn girl as they give birth. Mark seems proud to have photographed Chan and Chan, as he appears very proud of his three daughters. Chan and Zuckerberg also have proudly adopted their girls Maxima (Max) (7 and August (5). Zuckerberg announced that the couple would have their third child together when he posted an image. photo He touching Chan’s baby bump. The caption he added to the photo was “Lots and love.” I am happy to inform you that Max and August have a new sister.

Chan proudly showed her growing baby bump during photos taken with Zuckerberg prior to Aurelia’s birth. Tech giant Mark Zuckerberg marked Chan celebrates his birthday With a sweet Instagram picture on February 24, in which he kissed her cheeks and grabbed her bump. Happy birthday to my favourite person “Happy birthday to my favorite person!” Zuckerberg added alongside the photo. In 2017, the proud parents welcomed August to the world with a Facebook post containing a letter to their newborn, writing about “the world we hope she grows up in. Welcome to the world! The letter was opened. Your mom and me are excited to see what you become. Zuckerberg expressed his expectations for August’s childhood.He wrote, “You’ll be busy later in life. I encourage you to take the time to enjoy the beauty of the world and collect all the leaves that you can.” I hope that you will read Dr. Seuss’s favorite books so often you find yourself creating your own Vipper of Vipp stories. Max, I want you to ride the carousel until you have learned how to control every kind of horse. It’s my hope that you do as many laps as possible around the yard and living area of our house as you can. You should also take plenty of naps. You should be a good sleeper. You can always feel the love we have for you in your dreams.

“Childhood is magical,” Zuckerberg noted. Zuckerberg said, “You get one shot at being a child. Don’t worry too much about tomorrow.” Our support is there for you. We will make the world a better place for all your descendants. The letter ended with the words, “August. We love you so very much and are so excited to embark on this adventure together.” “We wish for you joy, love, hope and the same happiness that you bring us. Mama and dad, we love you. Zuckerberg first met Chan in 2003 at Harvard University. The two began dating. After college they settled down in Palo Alto together. Chan, her friends and a few others were surprised to marry in 2012. It was a secret wedding at a party disguised as graduation.