Mark Williams, seven-foot center, was key to the Duke Blue Devils’ run this year to the Final Four.

Elizabeth, Elizabeth is a Duke legend and her jersey hangs in Cameron Indoor Stadium’s rafters.

Insider interviewed Elizabeth about her brother’s path to Duke, her own legacy and the Duke/UNC matchup.

Mark Williams is a key member of the Duke Blue Devils team heading into an historic Final Four matchup with North Carolina Tar Heels.

Williams can look no further for inspiration when it comes to establishing a Duke legacy.

Between 2011 and 2015, Elizabeth Williams was a legend on the Blue Devils’ women’s basketball teams. The middle Williams child was a four-time All-America selection and four-time ACC Defensive Player of the year. She also served as the 2015 National Defensive Player of the year. She was a true star, after all. The rafters have been used to hang jerseySince 2016.





“[Mark is] very much aware of my relationship with Duke and my experiences and what I was able to do,”Insider spoke with Elizabeth “He watched me from a super young age and was just a fan. And now it’s shifted into me being a fan of his.”

Elizabeth, the Blue Devil bigs, was the first to learn basketball, even though she has an older sister Victoria. Although she initially expressed an interest in basketball, it soon became clear that she was interested in something else. “really tall for soccer.”

At the age of nine, a friend from her family suggested to her parents that she play basketball intad. As they say, the rest is history.

“Obviously I just fell in love with the game,”Elizabeth spoke. “I was playing all the time and playing against guys. I got connected with an AAU team and a trainer-slash-mentor, and then just went through that whole AAU high school trajectory of sports.”





Her eight-year-old brother was there watching her from the stands. He was inspired by everything his sister did.

Soon, Elizabeth’s little girl remembered Elizabeth. “running around the bleachers at my games playing with his friends”He was just entering middle school, and was already playing basketball. He was one of the top-ranked recruits in the country and he went to Duke to play basketball.

“When he didn’t have school or anything, he was always the biggest fan,”Elizabeth spoke. “He would scream when the other team was shooting free throws — he was just so obnoxious at the games.”

“It’s always funny when I see him now and how he’s just a grownup when I think about him at the games, because it’s just like, ‘Who are you?'”She added.





Elizabeth was a Duke legend and led the Blue Devils in winning an ACC title, two Elite Eights, a Sweet 16 and an ACC championship. And over those four years — and into the early stretch of Elizabeth’s WNBA career — Mark was back home in Virginia Beach honing his craft and growing like a beanstalk.

“He never stopped growing,”Elizabeth spoke. “We thought he was gonna be 6’8, 6’9, or whatever. And he just kept growing.”

They were close enough for a time that the siblings could play one-on-1 in the driveway or the local gym. When Mark was 13-14 years old, Elizabeth said that Mark had become too big for them. “he got to the point where he was just so much taller”That meant she had to suspend the familial pick-up games.

“This is just not fair,”Elizabeth was able to recall what she had said to him.





Mark was a 7-footer with excellent mobility and great defensive prowess. He attracted considerable recruiting interest by his own high school. Duke was among the nearly 30 programs that sought to recruit Mark, who eventually became an All-American at McDonald’s. Duke also found himself on the list with Michigan, NC State Clemson Georgetown, Ohio State Clemson, Stanford, Virginia Tech and UCLA.

Elizabeth stated that Mark should not be forced to follow her lead, even though his sister did have some biases. But even so, having a Blue Devil great in the family — one who “came up in conversation” on recruiting visits with Coach K and his staff — “influenced [Mark] a lot — maybe more than he even wanted it to.”

“Throughout his whole recruiting process, I told him, ‘You really don’t have to go to Duke — don’t feel like you’re obligated or just because of the relationship you have that you have to go there,'” Elizabeth recalled. “But he was like, honestly, it’s Duke. There’s just such a big connection there because he’d been there as a kid, you know? And obviously his experience on his visit and his relationship with Coach K and all those things.”

“He was like, ‘I don’t think I could say no to this,'”She continued, recalling what Mark had told her. “‘I want this for myself.'”





He set off, making the same trip from Eastern Virginia into North Carolina’s Research Triangle as his sister nearly a decade ago. Mark was not as successful as Elizabeth.

In his first season, he averaged 7.1 points per game and 4.5 rebounds every 15 minutes. He started to feel more confident and was able to get some starts for Mike Krzyzewski’s team towards the end of the season, but he was disappointed not to have had an immediate impact on the team.

“I really just feel a lot of pride for him, like seeing his growth,”Elizabeth spoke. “Early on his freshman year, he wasn’t really playing a lot and he was very frustrated and sad. And I just told him, at the end of the day, you gotta get in the gym, put in the work, and that’s where your confidence comes.”

“Once he started doing that and understanding what that meant, that’s when you started to see him play better and better and better,”She added. “He took that momentum from freshman year into this year and this year has just been so fun to watch.”





Mark averaged 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in this outstanding sophomore season. He also made 2.9 blocks in just 23.8 minutes. He has played in all 38 Duke games and was named the Naismith Defensive Player Award Finalist.

Naturally, he was instrumental in helping Coach K’s Blue Devils to make it to the Final Four. Elizabeth has been following the action from Turkey. She Named EuroLeague Player of the year for defensive play for her outstanding play with Istanbul-based club Fenerbahçe.

“I’m always so proud watching,”Elizabeth spoke. “I wake up at three in the morning because I’m about to watch him play.”

She’ll be watching Saturday night’s March Madness matchup between Duke and North Carolina Tar Heels. This will be the first time that March Madness has been held in the history NCAA tournament history. The stakes have never been higher, a reality Elizabeth — who lost just one of her eight career matchups against UNC — knows well from her time with the Blue Devils.





She doesn’t feel the need to remind Mark about the enormity of the moment in terms of the rivalry as well as the imminent retirement of college basketball’s most successful coach. “he knows and he gets it.”

“I talk about the general things and, as far as his game, just being aggressive, rebounding, communicating,”Elizabeth spoke. “Because at the end of the day, those are what win you games regardless of who you’re playing… So I try not to sound like another person saying the things that he already hears.”

If not for the fact that she currently playing overseas during the WNBA offseason and has her own Final Four — that of the EuroLeague variety — to compete in next weekend, the Washington Mystic “definitely would’ve flown back”Mark’s live performance.

Alas, the alarm is set. The game tips at 8:49 PM ET — or 3:49 AM in Istanbul — on CBS.

“I don’t care — I’ll sleep later,”Elizabeth spoke. “It’s so important for him to know that, regardless, we’re gonna be watching and supporting him.”