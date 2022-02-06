Mark Wahlberg Totally Trolls Uncharted Co-Star Tom Holland After Misunderstanding Over ‘Pleasure’ Gun

The upcoming film adaptation of the Uncharted video game has brought together the unlikely pair of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg , and I honestly can’t get enough of these two together. The stars appear to have become fast friends, and Wahlberg seems to be acting as a type of mentor to Holland, even instilling new fitness goals in the young star . The start of their relationship was ripe with a hilarious misunderstanding over a gifted “pleasure” gun, though, and Wahlberg has now trolled his co-star over the funny mix-up.

In a new Instagram post, Mark Wahlberg posted an explanation video of just how his company Power Plate’s massage gun works, directly addressing his young co-star in the clip. Check out the video below, where Wahlberg explains that the massage gun is used for muscle recovery and nothing else:

If you don’t know the background of this video, it could seem a little weird as to why the Daddy’s Home actor would call out Tom Holland in a muscle gun video. However, it goes back to when the two stars had just met and the 50-year-old actor gifted one of these muscle guns to the Spider-Man star for muscle recovery, since the British actor was working out a lot and getting pretty jacked for Uncharted .

In an interview with Access , Mark Wahlberg convinced Tom Holland to tell the story of how Holland thought his new co-star was gifting him a “pleasure” gun instead, mistaking the gadget for a kind of sex toy. This is what the young star said in their interview:

I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than being a gentleman….I didn’t know you! It’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what’s going to happen?

The Transformers star is obviously shaking his head throughout the hilarious explanation. While it’s quite the first impression, Tom Holland sounds like he was either silently panicking throughout the car ride home, or would have gone along with whatever the situation would have led to. I don’t blame him there – I mean, it’s Mark Wahlberg.

In the Cherry star’s defense, his co-star is pretty delusional if he thinks people aren’t using his “recovery” gun for more personal matters. While that may not be the intended use of his company’s product, I would be willing to bet a lot of money that a portion of the consumers are not using the gun after a gym session.