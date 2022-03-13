Mark Ruffalo reveals why he is so successful ‘Almost Quit’ Jennifer Garner’s 13 Going On 30

Many Millennials love this. 13 Going On 30Is The Romantic comedy. The chemistry between Jennifer Garner (and Mark Ruffalo) is a big reason. They played Jenna and Matty with perfection. So it might be shocking to learn that we almost didn’t get to see the pair trading Razzles and doing the “Thriller” dance. Ruffalo did this because “almost quit the movie before it was done filming.

When you think about the 2004 rom-com, a few key scenes come to mind. The moment when Jenna and Matty start a flash mob version of “Thriller” to liven up a party is probably one of them. While 13 Going On 30 ’s cast may have looked like they were having a blast, in reality it was a nightmare for Mark Ruffalo to shoot. He told ReelBlend podcast co-host Kevin McCarthy that the challenge of nailing Michael Jackson’s iconic choreography was almost too much for him:

Whatever Matty was experiencing in that was actually just me. [Jennifer Garner] had to drag me onto the dance floor. It took me six hours to learn what she learned in about six minutes. She was so good at dancing, and I was so bad. … I almost quit the movie.

Don’t believe that the actor is exaggerating. Jennifer Garner confirmed that the actor was ready to put down his dancing shoes.

We had to convince him to stay. After all the rehearsals, we finally performed the dance. He was adamant that he wasn’t interested in it. It’s not for me. [laughs]

Luckily, Mark Ruffalo DidYou can do it. Thanks to his contribution, “Thriller” dance is one of the movie’s most unforgettable scenes. This is part of what makes 13 Going on 30 such a fun twist on The body swap genre One that will certainly It still holds true to this day The way it combines nostalgia with sincerity is what makes it so special. It shows us that sometimes the things we’re looking for are right in front of us, and that amazing things can happen when we’re thrown into situations that are out of our comfort zone and forced to see them through.

In that way, it’s a bit ironic to think Mark Ruffalo had to step out of His comfort zone in order to make the movie’s magic work. Despite his discomfort, it’s clear he and Jennifer Garner both have mostly fond memories of making the movie together. In fact, it seems like both actors could even be on board for a sequel – now that even The teen cast has grown up , there’s a lot to work with.