Mark National Fitness Day and keep fit for free with these top tips

IT’S NATIONAL Fitness Day on Wednesday.

To highlight the health benefits that physical activity has on the body, there will be events free of charge across the country.

This week I’ve looked at ways to keep fit for free, while our Beauty Editor has put repairing face serums to the test.

6 Tennis For Free offers free tennis sessions for all ages nationwide at public parks Credit: AFP

TENNIS: Apart from losing weight and toning your body, tennis also improves bone density and increases flexibility.

We are all obsessed with it, especially since Emma Raducanu won at the US Open.

Tennis For Free offers tennis lessons at no cost to all ages in public parks nationwide.

All equipment is provided. See tennisforfree.com.

6 Celebs including Michelle Keegan love working out Credit: Instagram

GYM: Celebs including Michelle Keegan love working out.

A day pass is a great way to test out a gym without having to pay membership fees and with no obligation to join.

Nuffield Health has 113 gyms and you just need to go to nuffieldhealth.com to get a pass.

Total Fitness also offers this option at its 16 fitness clubs. See totalfitness.co.uk.

6 Celebs from Fearne Cotton to David Cameron love wild swimming

WILD SWIMMING: While the thought of this terrifies me, wild swimming has some great benefits for both mind and body.

Celebs Fearne Cotton to David Cameron love wild swimming.

It is important to start slowly, to know your limits, and to be safe. For more information, see wildswimming.co.uk.

Beauty with Gabriella Stein

BUDGET: Natura Siberica, Anti-Ox Wild Blueberry Renewing Facial Serum (£6.99, 30ml, naturasiberica.co.uk): Enriched with wild volcanic blueberries – rich in antioxidants – to accelerate the skin’s renewal process and improve tone and elasticity.

It has a lovely, fruity fragrance and is well absorbed.

My skin looked brighter and more youthful immediately after I applied it. The improvement was gradual and noticeable.

6 Natura Siberica, Anti-Ox Wild Blueberry Renewing Facial Serum has a gorgeous fruity scent and absorbed well

MID: VICHY, Mineral 89 Probiotic Recovery Serum (£29, 30ml, vichy.co.uk): Formulated specifically to stimulate regeneration and improved elasticity and radiance.

Vichy Volcanic Water is rich in 15 minerals and works to increase and repair the skin’s barrier.

I found a marked improvement in my skin texture, plumpness, and ability to use it both morning and evening.

I will continue to use this product as my first step in my skincare routine, after cleansing.

6 VICHY, Mineral 89 Probiotic Recovery Serum gave a noticeable improvement in skin texture and plumpness

LUXURY: Paula’s Choice, Discoloration Repair Serum (£46, 30ml, paulaschoice.co.uk): Can be used on any skin type to fade dark spots, pigmentation and sun damage.

It was a bit tingling when I first applied it. This is because the skin has to develop tolerance before you can increase your frequency to three to four per week.

There are a few areas where I noticed a significant improvement in my pigmentation.

It does what it says and I would recommend it to anyone with dark patches.

6 Paula’s Choice, Discoloration Repair Serum does what it promises and would recommend to anyone who has dark patches