After being arrested for a killing spree in his locality, a DISBARRED Judge was sentenced to death.

Eric Lyle Williams was seeking revenge for his earlier trial against Mark Hasse, and he also wanted to avenge the other prosecutors.

2 Mark Hasse, one of the three Kaufman County Murders victims Photo: Reuters

Mark Hasse: What has happened?

Mark Hasse, a Texas man who was in his car on his way to the Kaufman County Courthouse when he was shot dead was discovered deceased.

Hasse was the county’s lead felony prosecutor and chief assistant district attorney.

The police believed that at the time the homicide of the deceased lawyer was committed by an Aryan brotherhood member.

However, the law enforcement found that the assailant was Eric Williams, the former justice of Peace for the county.

Eric Williams and Kim Williams, his wife Kim Williams’s mother-in-law were both arrested on April 18th 2013 in relation to the murder of Hasse.

The couple was arrested for the murder of Hasse, but also the killings of Michael McLelland & Cynthia Woodward.

Eric was sentenced by lethal injecton to death on 4 December 2014 for capital murder.

Kim, the wife of his husband was also found guilty on December 30, that same year. She accepted a plea bargain and received a sentence of 40 years.

Mark Hasse has prosecuted many criminal cases during his career. This includes Eric Williams 2011 burglary case.

On May 24, 2011, Williams was arrested for stealing computer monitors from a local county building.

Mark Hasse was a member of the prosecution when Michael McLelland’s case went to court.

Williams is also the justice of peace in Kaufman County.

2 Eric Lyle Williams was a former judge who went on murder spree after he lost his bar. Credit: AP

On March 19, 2012, Williams was convicted of theft charges, resigned from his position, and lost his license to practice law.

Williams was motivated to kill Hasse, McLelland and Woodward by his legal problems and disqualification from the trial, according to the sheriff’s department.

It was obvious that David Byrnes was upset about the situation, he told 48 Hours.

It was an awful, horrible scene. Probably one of the worst two crime scenes I’ve ever been on because of the blood and the carnage,” he said while recalling Hasse and McLelland’s crime scenes.

When can I see Dateline’s Kaufman Murders Episode?

The Kaufman County Murder cases are retold in a Dateline NBC episode titled Bad Intentions.

Bad Intentions will air on June 9th, 2023 at 9:00pm (EST) via this network.

Andrea Canning is the anchor of this broadcast as she gathers evidence from individuals who have been involved in the investigation.

If you missed the Friday airing of this show, streaming is available.

Audiences that miss the initial broadcast can check out the Kaufman County Murders episode via Hulu or Peacock.