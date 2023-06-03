Arike Ogunbowale, a world-renowned businessman and investor is shown reclining on a chair in an office as Mark Cuban gives a pitch similar to “Shark Tank”. Cuban explains, as Ogunbowale is generally unimpressed by his pitch, that he plans to open a “Mark’s Cubans,” a sandwich restaurant. Ogunbowale remains unmoved, so he begins to promote tube socks that he refers to as “Mark Tub-ans.” Ogunbowale again passes up this investment to Cuban’s dismay. Jake’s voiceover ends the commercial, saying State Farm will be there to help you with your “what-ifs”.

Ogunbowale is a WNBA All-Star, NCAA Champion, Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA and ACC Athlete of the Year. He also represents the Dynamo Kursk. This includes two WNBA All-Stars as well as WNBA Scoring Champion. NCAA Champion. NCAA Most Outstanding player. ACC Athlete. Ogunbowale, in addition to being a baller on the court, is very active off of it.

The interview was conducted with GQOgunbowale, when asked what her goals are outside of basketball, said, “I would say being more involved with my community.” The off-season allowed me to accomplish a great deal more [to give back to people] At home. My first camp was in Milwaukee and I would like to repeat it next year. Then I attended a few schools. I want to attend more when I get the time. “Camps are fun.” Ogunbowale knows that Jake, from State Farm, will answer any questions she may have, regardless of how bizarre they are, about insurance.