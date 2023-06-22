Mark Cuban of Shark Tank warns about important traits that prevent people from success and the changes needed

BILLIONAIRE Business mogul offers priceless advice to anyone who wants to be successful.

Mark Cuban who became famous for his appearance on Shark Tank believes that one characteristic is the most important.

3 Mark Cuban who became famous for his appearance on Shark Tank believes that one characteristic is the most important. Credit: Getty

3 This 64-year-old investor believes that the ability to put in effort sets you apart. Credit: Linkedin/Randall Kaplan

“The one thing in life you can control is your effort,” Cuban explained in a Video by LinkedIn.

This rare quality will make you stand out from the crowd, according to a 64-year old startup investor.

“And being willing to do so is a huge competitive advantage, because most people don’t,” he continued.

Cuban explained, putting effort is when you do more than what’s required for your role and work extra without asking.

He admitted that it is impossible for him to employ anyone who doesn’t have this mindset.

“Don’t apply for a job with me,” Cuban warned, speaking of those who fall short in the effort department.

Cuban is not alone in his view. Other bosses are also looking to hire highly motivated people with strong problem-solving abilities.

In 2022, 2.7 million job postings on ZipRecruiter listed “analytical thinking” as a required soft skill, according to a report by CNBC.

Although employers are looking for people who have a strong work ethic, attitudes towards maintaining a balance between work and life continue to change.

Some employees took to social media recently to join the “quiet quit” trend. They were angry about being underpaid and overworked.

Quiet quitting doesn’t refer specifically to employees giving their notice. It is more general and applies to anyone who sets boundaries with their managers, leaves their work behind, and stays out of rat-race.

Cuban’s remarks seem to contradict the idea of quiet quitting.

The increasing competition in the job market could motivate people, like the billionaire, to work more.