Mark Ciardi Tapped as President & Chief Content Officer Of game1

Mark Ciardi is joining sports content studio, game1, as the company’s President & Chief Content Officer. His mandate is to aggressively expand both the scripted and unscripted division of game1, as well as focusing on the company’s growing list of athlete and team partnerships, podcasts, branded content, and the burgeoning NIL space.

“It is amazing to be able to join forces with Basil and Greg at game1,” said Ciardi. “The company is uniquely positioned in all areas of sports content – I am incredibly excited to be a part of building something special.”

Ciardi’s track record when it comes to sports-oriented film content speaks for itself with some of his most successful credits including Secretariat, Miracle, Invincible, The Rookie, McFarland USA and Million Dollar Arm.

“Mark is one of the best storytellers in sports across all platforms. It’s a huge coup to have him join forces with Greg and me,” said Basil Iwanyk, Chairman of game1. “It allows us to scale game1 in an exponential fashion during the best time for sports content in history. He’s a great guy, a good friend, and I look forward to being his colleague.”

Ciardi recently finished the upcoming Lionsgate movie American Underdog, starring Zach Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid, slated for a Christmas release. He is also the Founder & CEO of Select Films where he most recently produced Chappaquiddick, The Miracle Season, and the Disney film Safety. Ciardi also produced the Emmy Award winning ESPN 30-for-30 documentaries Big Shot 42 to 1.

“Mark is not only an incredible content producer, but the real deal as a former collegiate and professional athlete himself,” concluded Economou, CEO of game1. “That credibility simply cannot be overstated – especially as we continue to grow our impressive slate of content partners, which is comprised of professional athletes, teams, leagues, and sports-oriented media companies.”