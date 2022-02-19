Mariska Hargitay on Her ‘SVU’ Character’s Relationship With Stabler

Mariska Hargitay weighed in on the possibility of her “Law & Order: SVU” character Olivia Benson dating Eliot Stabler.

Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni, also starred on the first 12 seasons of “SVU.”

Mariska Hargitay weighed in on the possibility of her “Law & Order: SVU” character Olivia Benson ever dating Eliot Stabler.

“It’s such a complicated relationship that I think we just want to respect the complexity and the nuance of it,” Hargitay told People of Benson and Stabler’s potential romantic relationship.

Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni, was Benson’s trusted partner on the first 12 seasons of “SVU.” The two characters shared a certain chemistry throughout the seasons (with many fans rooting for a romance between them), but Stabler ultimately remained faithful to his wife, Kathy.

Meloni left “SVU” after the 12th season, but guest-starred in an episode in season 22, where Stabler’s wife Kathy is killed by a car bomb. He’s currently reprising his role of Stabler on the new spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

“These two people love each other, they have been family to each other but he just lost his wife and no matter how she feels about him, the most important thing for him is to grieve his wife, heal from that,” Hargitay said of Benson and Stabler, adding that Stabler’s new position in the NYPD’s organized crime unit has left him “unbalanced.”

“What we do know is that Olivia loves him, will always love him, will always be there and they have a bond like no other,” the actress said.

And Meloni also weighed in on his character’s potential relationship with Benson, telling People, “In the future, I don’t not see it. That might be very satisfying for a lot of people, I’ll leave it at that.”