Mariska Hargitay Doesn’t Quit Gushing About Christopher Meloni

Who doesn’t like friendly co-stars! According to PeopleOne of Mariska Hargitay’s fans mistakenly thought Hargitay was her “Law & Order”Christopher Meloni’s actress, in real life, is Christopher Meloni’s wife. He even updated his Wikipedia page with this information. Oops!. Hargitay doesn’t mind that people call her Meloni’s “second wife”Because of their on-screen history, she has nothing but positive things to say about Meloni.

“That is awesome,”She spoke about Wikipedia’s snafu. “It’s kind of right in a way, isn’t it?”She said, “I mean, I don’t think I’ll be marrying him any time soon, but I am kind of like his second wife.”Hargitay then listed all the titles that she has played in Meloni’s lives, including that as a “wife, therapist, bestie, sister, mother.”That is just too sweet. She also mentioned how fun it was to attend Emmys with Meloni. “best friend”She shares so many things from a “sense of humor”To a “perspective.”

Hargitay shared a meal with Hargitay on the night of 2022 Emmys. photo of herselfMeloni and Meloni walk side-by side up the stairs. The actress kept the caption short and simple. “night, night,”Fans went wild, it’s not surprising. “I love seeing you two always together, so united, I love you two, the best friendship in the whole world,” one fan gushed. “Dynamic duo absolutely stunning tonight, and Chris looked so handsome,” Another comment.