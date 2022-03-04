Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni Respect Law And Order: SVU Star Ned Eisenberg Dies At 65

Law & Order Fans lost a familiar face. Ned Eisenberg passed away February 27, at the age 65. The actor was known for his role as Roger Kressler, although he played many roles in the franchise over the span of more than 20 years. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit —He played this role in 23 episodes between 2001 and 2019. Eisenberg’s impact was evident not only onscreen but also in the lives and work of his coworkers. Law & Order: SVU Mariska Hargitay star and current L&O: Organized CrimeAfter his death, Christopher Meloni, a star in the movie “The Star” posted tributes.

Ned Eisenberg died at his home in New York following a private, two-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma, according to a statement from Eisenberg’s wife, actress Patricia Dunnock. Mariska Hargitay who played the role of Olivia Benson for many years. SVUAn anonymous reader shared kind words with her colleague in an Instagram post:

My heart breaks for Ned Eisenberg’s passing. What a light and how much he loved. He was a great actor and a wonderful human being. We will always remember him for his bright, mischievous smile as well as his open heart. Ned, we miss you.

Two characters were played by Ned Eisenberg on Law & Order: SVU across the spinoff’s first two seasons before being cast in a recurring capacity in Season 3 as Roger Kressler — a character that would carry him through Season 20 of the record-breaking Dick Wolf crime drama . I can’t imagine Eisenberg’s long career in the franchise would have happened if he wasn’t someone that everyone enjoyed being around.

Chris Meloni, who was the returning host of the SVUThe Elliot Stabler is a -originated Elliot Stabler Organized Crime offshoot, definitley shared Mariska Hargitay’s high opinion of Ned Eisenberg. Plus, his sweet tribute on Twitter He pointed out that he knew the actor before their time on the bifurcated NBC drama.

Ned and I met on The Fanelli Boys in 1991. Outstanding actor. A singular voice. Always smiling and ready to laugh. A beautiful gentle human being.

Ned Eisenberg started his career in the Law & Order universe He was the star of the flagship series and portrayed James Granick in seven episodes between 1997 and 2009. He was also a part of two episodes on the spinoff. Law & Order: Criminal IntentAs well as his role on Law & Order: SVU.

Ned Eisenberg, a man who is not a part of the NBC world that deals with crime and punishment, recently played the role of Lou Rabinowitz. Season 4 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel He appeared in the March 4th episode. He also appeared on the latest season of NBC’s. The Blacklist, and recurred in the Cast of HBO’s Mare of Easttown . Ned Eisenberg is best known for his TV acting. However, he also played supporting roles in many movies, including Million Dollar Baby, Flags of Our Fathers and The Exterminator, Primary ColorsAnd World Trade Center.

Ned Eisenberg was clearly a hard-working man, as his wife said he continued to act as he battled cancer to provide for his family, and it sounds like he’ll be dearly missed by his longtime co-stars. Our thoughts go out to Eisenberg’s friends, family and fans.