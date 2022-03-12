Marisa Tomei Unrecognizable As A Blonde In Early Red Carpet Pic

Marisa TomeiSince her debut big break in Hollywood in the late 1980s, when she was cast in “The Last of Us”, she has been a staple in Hollywood A Different WorldOne of the few cast members who were white on the show was. It wasn’t until she scored a starring role in a classic comedy in 1992 that Tomei rose to international prominence and garnered the hefty bank account she enjoys today. Tomei was a very different person back in her Hollywood days. It is all due to a blonde, brassy color.

Marisa Tomei’s Red Carpet Timeline

She’s one of the most easily recognizable faces in Hollywood, but without her iconic brown locks, Marisa Tomei is surprisingly hard to identify. The 57 year-old actress is easy to identify from a list because of her unchanging appearance. Her healthy diet may be to blame. You can change your hair color to make things worse.

(Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com)

It’s not as if Tomei hasn’t experimented quite a bit with her hair over the years. Tomei, who is Italian-American, has naturally curly brown hair. However, she does not straighten her hair every time she walks down the red carpet. She’s the master of changing up her style for the red carpet, rocking sky-high hair one day and a sleek bun the next.

Tomei’s Gorgeous Natural Curls

(Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

The one thing that hasn’t changed about Tomei, however, is her larger-than-life grin, which is good to know. That’s the only way we were able to recognize Tomei in one particular photo from early in her career, in light of the wildly different hair color and length she sports.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Tomei’s ever-changing style on the red carpet is no doubt thanks to her long-lived career in Hollywood. With so much red carpet experience under her belt, it’d take a lot to intimidate Tomei, which is likely why she’s so comfortable taking fashion risks. That wasn’t as evident in early photos of the Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeStar, who often wore floor-length gowns when it was casual and opted for something simpler when it was formal.

Don’t be too casual, but not out

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Even when she’s dressed casually, as she is here at the 2000 premiere of What Women WantTomei draws every eye. While we just can’t bring ourselves to get behind the It-trend of the ‘00s that was deliberately wrinkled fabric, (see a recent article about Emily Blunt’This was our first time on the red carpet. We love the color combinations and how they look together.

The deep, mustard yellow clutch contrasts perfectly with the deep plum of Tomei’s skirt. The taupe, pointed flats she wore to work are a delicate balance between drawing attention and making the show about them. Tomei’s casually tousled brown curls complete the look, but they were nowhere to be found in our next photo.

How Does Tomei Look As A Blonde?

Marisa Tomei: Actress. (Photo by Diane Freed

Marisa Thomasi’s photo shows the actress in a frosty blonde look. This photo, as well as her hair coloring from 1999, may make it look like she is in a sultry mood. My Cousin Vinny star a bit hard to recognize, but her bright smile proves she’s easier to recognize than you’d think. Speaking of her looks, is it possible that Tomei hasn’t aged a single day since this photo was taken? We’d love to hear about your skincare regime, dear.

