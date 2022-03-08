Marisa Tomei reveals that she was paid for ‘the King on Staten Island’

Marisa Tomei confirmed she was paid for the work she did “The King of Staten Island” (2020).

She told Rolling Stone that she was still waiting for payment.

People were told by Tomei that she meant to refer to “arcane contractual details”And he was paid.

Marisa Tomei stated that she was paid for the work she did in “The King of Staten Island“Friday after previous telling Rolling StoneShe was not compensated for her role in 2020’s film.

“Of course, I got paid for the work I did. I didn’t forget to simply open my mailbox. There are a lot of arcane contractual details I will spare you, but that’s what I was referring to,”Tomei, aged 57, said People.

She continued: “As I said, the work was tremendous fun, and infused everything I have done going forward, and was a joy.”

She clarified her statement after she said she “never got paid”During an interview with Rolling Stone published Thursday, she discussed 2020’s movie. As she discusses her experience with “The King of Staten Island”Pete Davidson is Tomei’s cowriter and star. Tomei said that she had reached out to him earlier in the day.

“I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?'” Tomei said.

Rolling Stone added a note to clarify that Tomei had contacted them to clarify that she was paid for her work. "arcane contractual details" During the conversation.





Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson filming “The King of Staten Island”In 2019.



Rolling Stone published the interview after the publication of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home”An anonymous source tells the story of a actress Page SixTomei was “100 percent paid for the movie.”

Sources claim that the actress, who plays a fictionalized role as Davidson’s mom in the comedy-drama, was paid. “over a million dollars”In the beginning and afterwards “clearly confused” during the Q&A.

Insider asked for comment from Tomei, but a representative did not respond immediately.

The actress, in both her original Rolling Stone interview, and Tomei’s follow-up statement made clear that she remembers the project fondly.

She praised her costar Davidson. “unfiltered,” “very sensitive,”And “good-looking” — a combination that, in her eyes, borders on “irresistible,”She spoke to Rolling Stone.

The location is close enough to the “Saturday Night Live”comedian and many other stand ups on the “King of Staten Island”Tomei’s work was influenced by this set.

“I had a rollicking good time,”She told the publication that she added, “I’m with all these stand-ups. It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward.”