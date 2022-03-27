Marilyn Monroe Painting by Andy Warhol for Sale, Estimated value $200M

Andy Warhol’s iconic portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe, titled “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” is on the auction block and could fetch an estimated $200 million when it’s up for bidding in May.

Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman of 20th and 21st century art, said that if that price was achieved, it would set a new record for 20th century paintings.

The 1964 likeness of Monroe’s face was screenprinted with bright yellow hair, a pink face, and light blue eyeshadow. This portrait is one of five Warhol’s Monroe paintings.

Warhol “used a screening technique on these paintings, on this painting, that he never used again. It was way too complicated, way too involved,”Rotter said.

The Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation, Zurich, now owns the work. The foundation will receive all proceeds, which are dedicated to improving children’s lives around the globe.

“The sale of this single painting will constitute the highest grossing philanthropic auction since the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller in 2018,” said Christie’s American Chairman Marc Porter.

The $105 million price tag was the highest for Warhol’s painting. This was in 2005. “Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster),”Which were sold in 2013.