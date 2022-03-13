Marilyn Manson Accuser Files a Modified Lawsuit Detailing All Assault

Lawyers for Ashley Walters, former Marilyn Manson assistant, filed an amended lawsuit Friday. They stated that Walters suppressed many of the sexual abuse and battery she suffered during her time with the shock rocker. She only came to terms with what happened after therapy sessions in fall 2020.

Walters first sued the singer born Brian Warner in May 2011; Manson’s lawyers attempted to have the lawsuit thrown out in January 2022 on the basis of statute of limitations, but the judge overseeing the case declined to rule on that motion until a later date.

The amended lawsuit was obtained by Rolling Stone, comes months after a similar lawsuit, filed against Manson by a Jane Doe victim, was briefly dismissed because the accusations fell outside California’s statute of limitations; that lawsuit was refiled in Sept. 2021, with Doe’s lawyers arguing she “repressed the memories”regarding the alleged sexual abuses. The delayed discovery rule prevents the lawsuit from running out of time.

“While [Walters] could not recall many of the specific acts of intimidation, threats and coercion until Fall of 2020 or later, the compilation of numerous threatening and violent events instilled a constant state of fear of retribution and retaliation should Plaintiff, in any way, confront Defendants,” Walters’ lawyers write in the amended lawsuit.

“This also contributed to the fact that Plaintiff was unable to access many of the memories of her abuse until the effects of these threats and coercion subsided due to the public exposure of Warner’s abuse and the loss of his power in the industry when even his record labels and management dropped their representation of Defendants.”

Walters’ many allegations against Manson remain intact in the new filing, but emphasized to reiterate that they were repressed memories. However, Walters’ lawyers added that, since the initial filing, Walters was also threatened by Manson’s counsel with “retaliatory legal action”If she was interested in participating in the Evan Rachel Wood documentary Phoenix RisingThe following details the alleged abuses the actress suffered during her time with Manson.

After that two-part documentary was announced in January, Manson’s legal team filed a lawsuit against Wood, suing her for defamation, emotional distress, and “impersonation over the internet.” Phoenix RisingPremieres March 15-16, HBO

Walters’ lawyers continued, “Defendants should not benefit from [Manson’s] physically, emotionally and psychologically debilitating and threatening behavior by being permitted to use the statute of limitations as a shield.”

Manson’s lawyer did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment at press time.

Walters’ lawsuit is one of four that Manson is currently facing: In addition to the Jane Doe lawsuit, Last April, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco Filled a lawsuit claiming Warner raped her, whipped her, held her captive, and otherwise sexually battered her during a tortured dating relationship.

In June 2021, model Ashley Morgan Smithline sues Manson for sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, among other allegations.

These women are just a few of the dozen who also allege sexual impropriety against Manson. Rolling StoneStory about the disgraced rocker, and alleged sexual predator.