Mariah Carey apologizes to Shawn Mendes for a message mix-up

Mariah Carey, a US singer, has apologized to Shawn Mendes for mistaking him as her cousin. “inside joke”message mix-up

The artist All I Want For Christmas is You said that she has a “silly” tradition with her cousin where they exchange Happy Thanksgiving messages on St Patrick’s Day.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter accidentally messaged Mendes, a Canadian musician, instead of her cousin. They share the same first names.

After realising her error, Carey messaged him: “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also I do realise it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

Mendes, 23, replied: “Hahahaha that’s okay I figured it was an inside joke,”Adding two red love hearts

Carey also shared details on the Twitter error. “My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day, @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!”