Maria Menounos Feared She Wouldn’t Meet Baby After Cancer Diagnosis

Menounos underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor, sharing, “They took the tail of the pancreas, the spleen, 17 lymph nodes and a fibroid the size of like a baby off my uterus.”

Today, she is cancer-free. And Menounos hopes her experience can help others. As the Heal Squad podcast host noted, her journey to receiving her diagnosis was a long one, with her experiencing “excruciating pain” months prior to her diagnosis as well as “loose stool for a month and a half.” And while she “did all the stool tests” and a CT scan, they didn’t show any red flags.

Still, Menounos knew something wasn’t right. Even after one doctor initially thought “this was nothing”—suggesting it could be inflammation or pancreatitis—before her biopsy, she continued to seek answers. Now, Menounos—who was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last June and had a benign brain tumor removed in 2017—is reminding others to speak up and advocate for their health.

“I feel so blessed and so grateful because I’ve been given so many miracles,” she told Today. “Like, I’m so, so blessed. And I know that other people can be too. So, my mission is to help people listen to their bodies and learn how to listen to their bodies. And I’m so grateful that God shifted me into this health space with my show and with everything that I do now because I want to sound the alarms to everybody that you have to be the CEO of your health. You cannot give that over to anybody. That job is yours. You know your body. You know what’s going on.”