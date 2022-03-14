Maria Bartiromo is called an idiot for Claiming Biden Administration Sees Putin As a Partner

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo claims “some people”She was informed by her that Vladimir Putin is an important part of the Biden administration “a partner,”Not “as the enemy” – and people on social media are fighting mad about that nonsense.

“I was on the phone all weekend with various people about this conflict right now,” she said on Sunday’s “Fox and Friends” when asked about Russia’s attack on Ukraine. “What I took away from all of my phone calls is the strategy of this administration has been underwhelming and not enough.”

Bartiromo said, “It seems that there is a predetermined outcome here in place, and that is a slow death for Ukraine and President Zelenskyy, as the Russian forces continue to inch closer. With all of these other fatalities that we’re talking about…and some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that at the end of the day this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner on many issues.”

Bartiromo raised the volume and said, “When is this administration going to get serious in telling Vladimir Putin we are done with partnerships?”

Many on social media found her statement that the Biden administration was playing nice with Putin laughable, given the bromance she assumed the former president, Donald Trump, had with Putin.

“This is nuts,”David Corn, DC Bureau Chief of Mother Jones, posted a tweet. “Her man Trump sided with Putin over his own intelligence community. And Trump recently praised his moves in Ukraine as ‘genius.’ A question for medical science: How does her head not explode?”

And MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle wrote, ” For every female business journalist watching this downward spiral, it’s like believing in Batman all your life & then one day realizing…he’s actually The Joker.”

Here are a few others who call Bartiromo crazy for her comments.

