Margot Roberts Agreed to The Film under One condition

Issa Rae — who created, wrote for, and starred in the HBO original series “Insecure” for its acclaimed four-season run — agreed with Robbie, saying that the sheer diversity of the cast is what helped sell her on the “Barbie” movie as a whole. Rae explained that her concern was that “Barbie” would feel like a white feminist movie. But she believes that the film has a self-awareness. Barbie Land, isn’t it? This is perfection. “I don’t think anyone can accept perfection as a collection of Barbies in white.

Richard Dickson, COO, and president of Mattel made the case that, for people with only one Barbie version in their heads, Robbie as the protoBarbie was simply a portal to the other versions. Dickson stated, “Of Course she Looks Like Barbie.” Dickson said, “But all of them are Barbie.” The perfect cast for expressing what Barbie is now. Margot, the bridge.

Hari Nef, who plays a doctor Barbie in the film, came into the project with her lived experience as a trans woman — and she also felt comfortable with and excited by the project thanks to writer-director Greta Gerwig. Nef said: “I was confident that this film would not shy away from Barbie’s more intriguing, but also potentially more tense parts.” “The contemporary history of feminism and body positivity—there are questions of how Barbie can fit into all of that.”