Margot Roberto Reveals Barbie Cast Sleepover: What Really Happened?

This Barbie knows how to have a good time.

Margot Robbie Recent dished out on the Barbie cast’s slumber party, where they discovered that life in plastic is truly fantastic—and also fiercely competitive.

“It was as fun as it sounds,” the actress shared on Kelly Clarkson Show During a episode on 12 June, we all “went to Claridge’s,” which is a beautiful hotel in London.

It was the director who organized it. Greta GerwigMargot revealed the information she discovered about her co star America Ferrera This night.

“We all shared beds and wore our pajamas, and ordered room service,” the 32-year-old recalled, “and played games, and found out that America is exceptionally competitive.”

America doesn’t back down either from its description. Kelly Clarkson It is true that she is very competitive. She was not only a standout during the Barbie sleepover.