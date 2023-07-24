Margot Robbie is a riot for the ‘Love Island Stars’ at Barbie’s Pink Carpet

Margot is the star of this movie, so she should get all the attention. BarbieIt is a must-see, particularly after the opening weekend. BBC NewsRobbie’s star-struck moment was during the “pink carpet” premiere. Barbie London.

The outlet shares. Love Island Danica Taylor and Liberty Poole as well as recent winners Ekin Su and Davide appeared with Robbie in selfies. Robbie’s true fans shared how happy she was to be able to meet these stars.

Robbie isn’t a Love Island newbie. Robbie had a Love Island themed 31st party in 2021. In 2022, she was watching the season closely, and backed Ekin-su to win, even though they are not together anymore.

Robbie said, “Love Island reminded me of my time in London when I watched it with all my friends after work,” last summer. The stars sought her out because of the past affection she had for the show. Ekin-Su “really really really” hoped to meet Robbie.

Ekin Su said: “I’m aware of a TikTok video that was viral about her liking me on Love Island, and she basically described my appearance as bossy. When I left the villa I was surprised that she had said my name. Margot was my biggest fan, and I wanted to be hers. She acted the same way. I felt even more overjoyed.

Robbie said to the reality star, “I can’t believe I’m going to meet you,” and that is something amazing. Taylor and Poole told similar stories of meeting Robbie. Poole, who spoke to the outlet said: “I felt like Margot Robbie already knew my name. This is ridiculous.” “She was humble and real.”

“I said, ‘Margot could you take a quick photo’. Taylor said that she replied, “Oh my God! I am in love with you!” It’s crazy to think that she said that. Margot was the main star and I felt it only fair to include a few Love Island stars.