Marelle Sturrock latest updates — Man’s body found in search for David Yates after pregnant teacher discovered dead

We will miss her so much!

Headteacher Fiona Donnelly released a tribute today following the devastating news, saying Marelle was a “lovely, kind and considerate person”.

Marelle who was studying musical theatre used her artistic talent in school.

She revealed that the staff is struggling with their loss.

The touching tribute read: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school.

“We will all miss her so much.

“She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs; with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devastated by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”