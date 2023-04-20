Marcus’ Relationship With Ginny Has Fans Divided

One Redditor, u/FourLeafClover0, started a discussion thread in January 2023 on the “Ginny & Georgia” subreddit where they shared that they appreciated Ginny’s romance with Maxine “Max” Baker’s (Sara Waisglass) twin in Season 2. “I love how they explored the different dynamics of Ginny and Marcus’s relationship and focused on their internal struggles, which gave so much more realistic depth and meaning,” wrote U/FourLeafClover0. They also noted they would like the show’s writers to delve into their friendship in future seasons of “Ginny & Georgia.” A Reddit user, u/COTAnerd, replied that they felt the breakup was well-written. “It was actually really beautiful, but so painful,” they wrote. In addition, the commenter, u/Artichoke_Quirky, explained they thought Marcus and Ginny should have a platonic friendship until they can appropriately deal with their self-destructive behaviors.

Antonia Gentry also shared her belief that her character and Marcus should pump the brakes on their romance due to their mental health issues in a January 2023 TV Guide interview.

“I do think they should be friends right now. I think that they need to be there for each other in a way that doesn’t have strings attached. I think to just trust each other to be there. And then maybe down the line when they are both healthier,” said the actress.