Marc Gilpin, brother to Frasier actor Marc Gilpin and Jaws 2 star Marc Gilpin has died aged 56 following a long cancer battle

Marc Gilpin, the star of JAWS 2, has passed away at 56 years old after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Gilpin played the younger son of Roy Scheider’s Police Chief Martin Brody in the 1978 sequel to the blockbuster Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg.

His older sister, Frasier actress Peri Gilpin, announced his tragic death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After a long battle with glioblastoma, a rapidly growing and aggressive brain tumor, he passed away at his home in Dallas, Texas.

In May of last year, a fundraiser was organized to aid Gilpin, Kaki and his two sons in their “unimaginable” situation.

Gilpin, who was only 11 years old when Jaws 2 hit the cinemas in 1980, beat out hundreds of boys for the role.

A year later, Gilpin was on NBC’s CHiPs and appeared with his younger sister, April, on ABC’s Fantasy Island.

The youngster appeared in The Legend of the Long Ranger (1981) and Earthbound (1981).

After working on NBC’s Silver Spoons and ABC’s China Beach and in the 1989 movie She’s Out of Control, Gilpin left the acting world and became a software engineer.

According to his family, he had worked in a software start-up and for another company where he received several patents.

Peri Gilpin gained notoriety as Roz in Frasier, the NBC smash hit.

Jaws was brought to life in rare photographs taken from its set.

Charlsie Bryant, script supervisor of the film classic, 1975, has been preserving the 110 colour photos in her family for decades.

In the collection, you’ll find candid pictures of Spielberg. He is shown on a yacht with his shirt off while crew members wrestle with a shark.

