Braille messages are used to encourage visually impaired runners who will take part in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Threety-five runners will be accompanied by guides. Hundreds of others will raise money for charities that support the blind and vision impaired.

Lines 20-23 of the course will have banners with Braille messages encouraging participants to persevere.

The banners were created by a partnership between Wiggle and New Balance sports retailers and the Royal Society for Blind Children, (PA).

Guides will be able encourage their runners to go to the left side so that they can feel the Braille banner at the barrier crossings.

Braille is a method for visually impaired and blind people to read and write using touch. It uses raised dots that represent the alphabet, numbers, punctuation, or words.

Louis Braille developed the tactile code while he was still a pupil at Paris’ Royal Institute for Blind Youth.

Sam Fox, 52, from Benfleet, Essex, went totally blind eight years ago and is running this year’s TCS London Marathon on behalf of the charity Guide Dogs.

Blind runner Sam Fox, 52 from Benfleet (Essex), with her guidedog Winston (Sam Fox/PA).

“I can’t stress enough how grateful I am that our community is being thought of at an event on the scale of London Marathon,”She spoke.

“When I heard about the Braille banners it brought tears to my eyes, I was so moved.

“A gold standard has been set by creating these banners and more people and companies should be following this example, as it can make a huge difference to those who are blind, yet it’s rare to see.

“I went totally blind eight years ago and my freedom has been given to me from my guide dog, Winston, however I find blind and vision-impaired people aren’t often thought about. Guide dog owners often are denied access to certain places, for example.

“I can’t express how thankful I am and I cannot wait to feel them on the big day.”

Mile 20, on Poplar High Street, is often where runners must push themselves beyond the limits of their longest training runs.

Mile 23, Lower Thames Street, was where RSBC opened the Life Without Limits Centre earlier in the year. It helps blind and partially sighted kids and their families develop the skills, confidence, and resilience they need to overcome any challenge.

Shalni SOOD, director of philanthropy, RSBC said “It’s great to see a more inclusive and welcoming approach – the banners are a great example of this.

“We would love to encourage more organisations in the sports industry to actively support the participation of vision-impaired people. We hope to see more of the same in future.”

The RSBC’s work has been supported by a donation from Wiggle which will help to provide emotional and practical support for two families for a whole year.

Huw Crwys Williams chief executive at Wiggle said it is hoped Braille banners can be used. “create a special moment for vision impaired runners taking on this amazing challenge”.

Samantha Matthews, New Balance’s senior marketing manager UK & Ireland, said “Everyone should feel included on race day and that’s why we’re excited to support the visually impaired runners of this year’s TCS London Marathon, by providing accessible motivation and support through the toughest miles of the race.”

– To sponsor Sam Fox, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/samfoxmarathon