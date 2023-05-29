Map reveals areas worst affected by grass pollen causing hay fever for many more Brits

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
The experts have warned that HAY fever will likely affect millions of Brits in the coming weeks.

The good weather that we will be experiencing over the Bank Holiday weekend is likely to increase the pollen count in much of England.

High pollen is expected across most of England and Wales from Monday to Friday except the North East, where it will be low. Counts in Yorkshire and the Humber and East of England are also expected to be medium

As grass pollen season is now in full swing, millions of allergy sufferers will have to endure misery.

Allergen expert ​​Max Wiseberg, of HayMax, said: “This is not good news for hay fever sufferers.

“The grass pollen season has well and truly started in England and Wales and peaks in the UK in June and July.

“Grass pollen causes very unpleasant symptoms in the sufferer including sneezing, a runny nose, a stuffed up nose, itchy and watery or streaming eyes, nasal congestion and a general stuffed up feeling in the nose and throat.”

Met Office has said that pollen levels in Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to be low.

Hay fever, also known as an allergic reaction, is a result of pollen coming into contact with mouth, nose or eyes.

The symptoms include red and watery eyes or a runny nose. They can also cause a sneezing fit.

Allergies to tree pollen can begin in late March, last until mid-May or grass.

The pollen count is usually higher early in the morning or late at night, but can be elevated throughout the day.

The threshold for “high” pollen depends on the type of pollen, but usually hay fever symptoms begin when the pollen count is 50 grains per cubic metre of air.

In the case of grass, between 50-150 pollen grains are considered to be high. And for birch, between 81-200 pollen grains would also qualify as high.

Experts suggest using antihistamines — including tablets and nasal sprays — to ease symptoms.

Mr Wiseberg said: “Antihistamines are a common remedy for hay fever.

“When we get these allergies our body reacts to the allergen and produces too many histamines which trigger the unpleasant symptoms.

“Antihistamines do exactly what it says on the box; they anti the histamine.

“However, histamines also help keep us alert, attentive and awake. This is why antihistamines can cause drowsiness.”

