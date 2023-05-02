Many people are unaware that their television has hidden channels.

EVERYONE wants to save some money right now, and your TV is a great place to begin.

Instead of paying subscriptions to Netflix, there are many hidden TV channels available for free.

1 Samsung TV Plus offers a lot of channels for free Credit: Samsung

These channels are similar to BBC One and ITV1, but with one important difference.

The channels that we offer are all Internet-based.

You don’t have to register for them, and they are all free.

Advertisements are used to support their current state.

LG and Samsung, to name a few manufacturers, have integrated these channels in their television sets.

LG Channels, an LG TV app is the best way to access it.

It’s loaded with TV shows, news channels and movies.

Samsung TV Plus’ channels tend to be based around shows that are popular and you may have heard about before.

You can choose from a variety of shows, including Homes Under the Hammer and Come Dine with Me to Hell’s Kitchen.

Other streaming services may be available if your TV does not have any channels.

Pluto TV has many themed channels.

Freevee offers a similar service based on ads. It is also the home of Neighbours.

ITVX too has themed channels.

Channels like Back to the 90s will feature hits such as Baywatch, and there’s a Love Island-themed channel.

