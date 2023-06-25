Many people are only now realizing that there is a way to determine if the McDonald’s in your area is a ‘good’ one.

An EX-McDonald’s cook devised an easy test for customers to determine whether their local restaurants are up to par.

Mike Haracz who worked as a corporate cook at the Illinois headquarters of the chain said a huge order that includes many customisations can be an excellent way to determine this.

MIKE Haracz, a former corporate chef at McDonald's, has devised a test to see if any given location is up to snuff

He said only restaurants that serve ten Quarter Pounders in five minutes are meeting the company's corporate standards
He said only restaurants that serve ten Quarter Pounders in five minutes are meeting the company's corporate standards

The company has corporate standards that only allow restaurants to serve up to ten quarter Pounders per minute.Credit: Getty

He said, “You should go to your local McDonald’s during peak hours.” Video On his TikTok Account (@chefmikeharacz(which has been viewed over 80,000 times since then.

The chef told the customer, “I’d like you to order 10 quarter-pounders with cheese, but you can also make some modifications to them.”

Bring some friends. It’s going be expensive.”

A quality store will only be able complete your order quickly and accurately.

Haracz added: “If your order is completed in five minutes or less, with all ingredients you requested and any adjustments made, it’s a McDonald’s that’s good.”

It may not even be the best McDonald’s.

The statement is provided in a way that allows you to: Fox NewsThe chef gave more information about what could be wrong with a restaurant that failed the test.

“There are a variety of other factors that could affect a ‘good’ McDonald’s, like management, crew training, cleanliness, recent restaurant updates and crew morale,” Haracz said.

He said that an understaffed location could also fail.

Haracz did not create the test in a vacuum.

He said that the target service time for McDonald’s is 120 seconds.

Due to grill capacity issues and because the burgers only take 80 seconds on average to cook, you may need to do two cooking cycles in order to finish the order.

It’s best to place your order in a restaurant rather than at the drive-thru so you don’t need to wait on other drivers.

McDonald’s was hammered by many TikTok commenters.

One person said, “My McDonald’s would never do that.”

Another commenter stated, “I’m not sure I’ve ever been to McDonald’s where they could deal with this.”

Third commenter: “I’m not even going to be able to get a quarter-pound sandwich in less than five minutes.”

But there are some factors that could make a store fail the test, like being understaffed

Understaffing is one factor that may cause a retailer to fail.Credit: Getty
Many TikTok commenters said their local stores would never be able to make the food that quickly

Some TikTok comments said that local retailers would never have the ability to produce food as quickly.Credit: Getty

