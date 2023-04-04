Many parents admit that their children are taken to the same hotspots for holiday every year by their parents.

NEARLY half of parents take their kids on holiday to the same places every year – with a quarter admitting they don’t know where else to go.

A poll of 600 parents and their children aged six to 11 found they’re lacking holiday inspiration.

More than a third (37 per cent) confess to being stuck in the comfort zone – worried they might not like a getaway elsewhere.

However, 46 per cent of kids whose parents book the same trips every year admit they’re bored and keen for change.

Furthermore, 50% of children believe they should be able to have more say in family break planning.

Following these findings, for two days only – starting today (April 3) – TUI, which commissioned the study, is renaming its Liverpool store, “Paddling Pool” and its Newcastle store, “Sandcastle.”

Children will be able to explore their creativity and create their own family holidays with help from the retail agents located at these locations.

Belinda Vazquez of TUI said: “With big imaginations, little ones can offer the best inspiration to help parents break out of holiday habits and swap the ‘same-old’ for exciting new destinations.

“Whether it’s a winter holiday to Norway or a sunny beachside escape to Hawaii, we might not be able to guarantee talking snowmen, or a visit from island gods but we are here to bring your child’s imaginations to life.”

The study also found 44 per cent of parents who book the same getaway year after year claim to do so because they believe that’s what their children want.

Only 83% of dads and moms polled say that their children have some input in holiday planning.

Although, 14 per cent of children said their parents are “too bossy” when arranging getaways.

Regardless, 30 per cent of mums and dads who’ve sought input from their little ones admitted they come up more creative, inventive, or imaginative ideas than they would.

While 23 per cent revealed their children propose getaway destinations they wouldn’t think of themselves.

The big screen in particular, is a source of inspiration for kids – 63 per cent said their kids have asked to visit locations featured in movies.

Such places include New York – thanks to Home Alone 2, Norway – due to Frozen, London – thanks to Paddington, and Hawaii – after seeing it in Lilo & Stitch and Moana.

Manufactured through OnePoll, the TUI study also revealed what children’s dream holidays would consist of – including stays on a spaceship, in a mermaid’s underwater castle, and on a pirate ship.

Belinda Vazquez added: “Our expert teams bring a breadth of destination, hotel and resort knowledge combined with their own inspiration, so it’s only natural we give them their biggest challenge yet – making our littlest customers happy too.”

