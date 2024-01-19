Manhunt for Sexual Assault Perpetrator: CCTV Footage Released by Police

Urgent Manhunt After Serious Sexual Assault on Teenage Girl – Man Captured on CCTV

The Greater Manchester Police have launched a manhunt following a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl, which occurred just before 8.30pm on Sunday in Salford. Officers are urgently seeking to speak with a man captured on CCTV footage in connection with the incident.

The Serious Sexual Assault

The victim was allegedly attacked in an alleyway between Howe Street and Back Howe Street in Salford. According to the Greater Manchester Police, the incident took place on a Sunday evening, and the alleged perpetrator is thought to have fled towards Great Clowes Street.

The Search for Answers

The police are making significant efforts to piece together the events leading up to the incident. Detective Constable Harmer from GMP’s Salford district affirmed the seriousness of the situation and stated that since the report, they have been working tirelessly to gather information. They have now released CCTV footage of a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.

The Appeal for Help

Despite their efforts, the police have not yet located the man in question. They are urgently seeking information from the public and have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could aid their investigation.

How You Can Help

If you have any information that could help the authorities, please contact the police on 0161 856 5187 and quote incident number 2920 of December 3, 2023. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

By working together and sharing any information, we can assist the police in their investigation and bring justice to the victim.