new video loaded: Manchin Voices Support for a Slimmer Social Safety Net Bill
transcript
transcript
Manchin Voices Support for a Slimmer Social Safety Net Bill
Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia for the first time stated publicly how much funding he would support in a reconciliation bill focused on social programs, saying that he could not vote for a package costing more than $1.5 trillion.
“I’m willing to sit down and work through that $1.5 [trillion] to get our priorities and they can come back and do later, and they can run on the rest of it later. I think there’s many ways to get to where they want to, just on everything at one time. No, no, my top line has not been — my top line has been $1.5 because I believe in my heart that what we can do and what the needs we have right now, and what we can afford to do without basically changing our whole society to an entitlement mentality. We’ll do in good faith. I’m trying to be as honest and upfront —” Reporter: “You said you talked to Joe Biden — about the $1.5 trillion number.” “We talked about that.” “What did he say about that?” “And he once — he’s really sincere. He would like to have a lot more than that. And I said, ‘Mr. President, I understand that it’s just — you know, hopefully you can respect.’ He’s always been so respectful. He said, ‘Hey, Joe, I’ll never ask you to go against your convictions.’”
Recent episodes in Latest Video
Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.
Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.