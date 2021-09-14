Manchester United Manager Clears Out About Cavani Omission From Squad Following Ronaldo’s Debut

Cavani wasn’t one of the substitutes, as Ronaldo assumed the role of lead striker on Ronaldo’s first appearance back at Man Utd after his transfer from Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has a lot of options for attackers. Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford and he chose the Portuguese striker against Newcastle. Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho completed the front three.

Marcus Rashford was out of action until at least next month. Anthony Martial was able to fill in on the bench, but Cavani was not available. Although there are questions about where Uruguayan Ronaldo will fit in, Solskjaer said it was a fitness issue that kept Cavani out. “He’s still not ready,” Solskjaer declared before the match: via the Official Website of United. “He got a little knock in training, so hopefully won’t be too long.”

The 34-year-old was seen everywhere on an afternoon when United fans flocked to catch Ronaldo back in his colors. “We’re excited, we can feel the atmosphere in the place, everyone’s been happy,” Solskjaer said.

“There’s here’s a buzz about the place. That’s how it should be around Man United. Cristiano’s had a fantastic career and he’s coming in to help the team, he’s not come to show off himself and try to give us that extra edge.”

“He’s ready, he’s focused, professional as always and meticulous in everything he does. You look at him and what he’s achieved in his career. He wants to prove to him and not just me what he can do.”

Ronaldo’s appearance on the team broke Premier League records. His return to the division for only the second time in 12 years and 118 days beat that made by Damien Delaney, ex-defender at Crystal Palace. He had a gap between 2002 and 2013, which was 11 years and 155 days.

Since his return, shirt sales have soared and United has made millions from the Adidas kit deal. Ronaldo got his old number back when Ronaldo had his No.7 shirt given up by Cavani, after the club received special dispensation through the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo says he will press Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Man Utd.

They even made a phone call, where Cavani agreed to give his blessing for Ronaldo’s iconic shirt to be given up. “It’s one of these things that Edinson has been remarkable, played really well last season, Cristiano speaks with Edinson, to pass up his shirt shows the respect he’s got for Cristiano and respect the other way,” Solskjaer said Friday.

“Two top pros, players, and human beings.” Cavani seemed to have the potential to leave United with Barcelona attached with his signature before the transfer deadline.

He has however remained at the club, his contract expiring before the end of the season. Solskjaer, on the other hand, insists that he still has a role to play in the current season, despite Ronaldo being present.