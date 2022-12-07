Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison

A California judge has sentenced the man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker in February 2021 to 21 years behind bars.

James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted murder Monday. Jackson also faced other charges, but they were dropped as part of a plea bargain. BBC reported.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office referred to the incident as an attack “a cold-hearted violent act.”

“The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim,” the DA’s office said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Jackson and several others were driving around Los Angeles looking for bulldogs to take when they came across Ryan Fischer with Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs on Feb. 24, 2021, according to a criminal complaint. Fischer was shot and attacked. The assailants fled with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, while a third dog, Miss Asia, ran away and was later found by police.

Jackson was among four individuals arrested during the incident. Harold White, who entered a plea of not guilty Monday to the charge of ex-convict with firearm possession, will be sentenced in next year.

The incident saw two other people involved being sentenced to prison last year. Jaylin White (20 years old) was sentenced last year to four-years imprisonment after pleading no contest to one charge of second-degree criminal robbery. Jaylin White, 20, admitted to the use of a firearm in this incident.

Lafayette Shon Whaley pleaded guilty in 2012 to second-degree criminal robbery. He was sentenced to six year imprisonment

According to police, the attack was motivated by the breed of the dog and not the owner.

Fischer sustained a ruptured lung as well nerve damage due to the bullet that penetrated just below his neck, and tore into him shoulder blade. Fischer spoke to Inside Edition earlier this year and said he spent time in Lady Gaga’s home during his recovery.

“I’m so grateful for her to open her home up to me in that way and to be so welcoming to all of my family and friends,” Fischer said.

Fischer’s experience in Hollywood is now a constant reminder of his trauma.

“I would be walking. All of a sudden a tour bus would show up, and they would start talking about my attack,” Fischer told Inside Edition. He decided to take inspiration from the movie and hit the road. “Nomadland,” Which he had seen the night prior to the attack.

“It was motivation for me to heal, to get well enough to be able to take this journey,” Fischer said. Fischer still loves animals and told Inside Edition at the time that he was continuing to volunteer at animal shelters across the United States.