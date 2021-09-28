Man Utd’s January transfer plans rely on seismic bid amid midfield worries

Manchester United will not be able to justify January spending unless Paul Pogba secures a mid-season departure from the club, according to reports.

Manchester United may have to settle for a quiet January transfer window despite their glaring issues in midfield – unless Old Trafford chiefs are rocked by an offer for one of their players

The Red Devils had a busy summer of business during which Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for a combined fee in the region of £135million.

Recent results have not been impressive on the pitch, with United losing three out of four matches in all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team lost 2-1 at Young Boys in the Champions League opener. They were then eliminated from the Carabao Cup by West Ham, who defeated them 1-0 at home.

Three days later, United lost a second consecutive home match as Aston Villa won a thrilling Premier League fixture.

This bad run has raised questions about Solskjaer’s ability to fill the role and highlighted the shortcomings in his squad.

Central midfield is proving to be a particularly problematic area having received no investment during the summer transfer window.

Solskjaer continues turning to Scott McTominay, Fred and Fred to be a double pivot in the majority of his team’s most important games.

Paul Pogba has also been used in the role sparingly this season, although his manager appears to prefer him on the left-wing, where his creativity is more pronounced.

While veteran stalwart Nemanja Maatic adds depth and variety to Solskjaer’s options in central park, there is a sense that United lack a top-tier midfielder capable of grabbing games by their necks.

A fresh report in the Central Recorder claims Old Trafford chiefs will address this by pursuing Kalvin Phillips, having made the Leeds United star their preferred target over West Ham enforcer Declan Rice.

Manchester United should sign a central-midfielder. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

However, no bids are expected to be submitted until next summer when the Red Devils’ funds will be replenished.

Indeed, the Manchester Evening News asserts it will be a quiet January window for United in terms of incomings.

Pogba has less than 10 months left on his contract. This scenario is the only thing that could change.

Pogba will be free to talk to clubs on the continent in January, to sign a pre-contract arrangement.

The report states that United will not enter the transfer market if Pogba isn’t available in the winter window.

The 28-year-old is linked with a return to Juventus. Given their slow start to the season, they may be persuaded by him to make a bid.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, recently fuelled speculation of a return to Turin by admitting Juve is “in his heart”.