Man Utd vs West Ham broadcast live stream info for Carabao Cup tie!

The two sides meet again just a few days after their thrilling Premier League clash but there is likely to be plenty of changes and a place in the fourth round at stake

It’s quite remarkable how often two teams are thrown against each other in cup action so soon after facing off in the Premier League.

West Ham will now travel to Old Trafford for the Carabao Cup, following Sunday’s thrilling fixture at London Stadium.

United managed to escape with a win after Mark Noble failed to score a late equalizer. David de Gea, however, saved Noble’s sane penalty attempt in the final minute.

Luke Shaw was sent off for a handball in the spot-kick. Cristiano Ronaldo was denied three appeals.

The Carabao Cup third-round tie will go straight to penalties after 90 minutes if there’s no clear winner. If there is, it could be 12 yards which decide the outcome between the sides.

What channel is the match on?

SkySports Football will broadcast the game live, with kick-off at 7:45 pm.

The fixture will be streamed live by Sky Go subscribers.

You can also watch the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw live but from a different location.

The men responsible for selecting the balls for round two are former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp and Micah Richards, ex-Man City. This round will be held at the Potton Bowls Club in Bedfordshire.

As reports the MEN, the choice of venue was determined by the EFL’s ‘Win the Draw’ campaign, won by Arsenal supporter Gary Gunn.

Team news

United is expected to ring the changes after a busy week of Champions League and Premier League action.

After recovering from a bout with Covid, Dean Henderson may be back in action.

There might also be opportunities to see some of United’s fringe players, such as Diogo a lot and Donny de Beek.

Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani could feature, having received a few minutes of game time during Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival.

And Jadon Sancho could be handed minutes after being left out of the starting XI at the weekend.

David Moyes will be looking for rest after last week’s European action.

Noble, the fall guy on Sunday, could get a start. He was only there as a substitute for his unfortunate penalty.

Among others, Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko, and Craig Dawson could all be given the nod.

Match odds

Unsurprisingly, even with expected changes, United has still deemed favorites for the meeting with Grosvenor Sports pricing the Red Devils at 4/9, with the Hammers clearly viewed as outsiders by bookies at 11/2.