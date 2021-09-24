Man Utd star Marcus Rashford targets crunch Liverpool clash for comeback

Marcus Rashford has targeted Manchester United’s clash with bitter rivals, Liverpool, for his comeback.

The England star has missed the start of the new season after undergoing a shoulder operation.

Rashford decided to go under the knife in July following England’s run to the final of Euro 2020 this summer and was expected to be sidelined for up to three months.

But it’s understood the striker is making good progress in his rehabilitation and could be back in contention in around three weeks’ time.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised not to rush Rashford back too soon.

United face Leicester in the Premier League and Atalanta in the Champions League following the next international break – and Rashford could get some game time in either of these games.

But Rashford, 23, wants to line up against Jurgen Klopp’s men when Liverpool visits Old Trafford on October 24 for what will be one of the most explosive games of the season.

Rashford knows he faces a battle to win back his place in Solskjaer’s starting XI now Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to United.

But he is desperate to face Liverpool and has targeted this game as the one in which he wants to make his full comeback.