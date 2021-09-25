Man Utd ‘pull out’ of Declan Rice transfer after balking at West Ham’s valuation

Manchester United have reportedly ended their interest in Declan Rice after being put off by West Ham’s £100million asking price.

Rice, 22, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent years, while Chelsea are also said to be admirers of their former academy player.

The young midfielder has become a key member of West Ham’s midfield since bursting onto the scene in 2017, with David Moyes handing him the vice-captaincy last season.

He has also cemented his place in the middle of the park for England, helping Gareth Southgate's men reach the Euro 2020 final in the summer.







As a result, the Hammers are understood to value Rice at a whopping £100million – which has deterred United from going after him.

According to ESPN, Old Trafford chiefs feel they can find an equally-talented midfielder abroad for a lower transfer fee, meaning they have began searching for alternative targets.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly a fan of the England international, but it is believed there are ‘contrasting opinions’ at the club over whether Rice would significantly improve their side.

For a player rated at £100million, certain members of the United hierarchy have concerns over Rice's speed on and off the ball.









That will come as music to the ears of Chelsea, who are still interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge at some point in the near future.

Manchester City have also been tipped to sign Rice, but with just under three years still to run on his contract West Ham are in a position to demand a huge fee.







United are unwilling to fork out such a hefty amount after spending £130million on Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo – who they handed a £25million-a-year contract – over the summer.

Chelsea and City also spent around £100million respectively on Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish, meaning they could be reluctant to stump up the same fee for Rice next year.