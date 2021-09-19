Man Utd plot January clear-out of seven stars to help boost transfer budget

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a clear-out of seven players in the January transfer window in a bid to boost their transfer budget.

The Red Devils went on a spending spree in the summer, paying £73million for Jadon Sancho, £40m for Raphael Varane and £13m on Cristiano Ronaldo.

But that activity left no room in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s budget for a defensive midfielder, which is widely considered to be the biggest gap in their squad.

Although the United boss will have to manage what he has up until January’s market opens, Solskjaer already plans to raise the money required to purchase a midfielder.









At the heart of those plans looks set to be an attempted clear-out of players who are unlikely to play a large role in his plans.

According to Central Recorder, as many as seven players are at risk of being moved on when the winter window gets underway.

Donny van der Beek, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones are the names Solskjaer would be happy to part ways with.

Talks are expected to get underway in the coming months ahead of transfer window in an effort to decide on the futures of several players.

Solskjaer appears to see offloading favour stars as the best way to increase his warchest for transfer.

They have combined to play just 250 minutes in the United’s opening five games, with Martial accounting for 40%.









But the arrival of Ronaldo and Sancho is set to push Martial far down the pecking order, while Lingard and Van De Beek have both failed to break into Solskjaer’s plans.

In light of Varane’s signing, Bailly and Jones are unlikely to play. Telles and Dalot will only be playing small parts.