Man Utd make Declan Rice ‘No1 transfer target’ with Man City also keen on West Ham hero

Manchester United have made Declan Rice their No.1 transfer target, but could face competition from Manchester City for the West Ham hero.

United were keen to make a deal for the 22 year-old midfielder in the summer window.

West Ham slapped a price of £100million on the England international, and that quickly killed off any interest from Old Trafford and Chelsea, who have also been linked with the star.

The Red Devils did not want to lamp out another astronomical fee after spending £73million to sign long-term target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.









Raphael Varane also arrived for a chunky fee, while Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year deal worth £25million following his dramatic return from Juventus.

A deal for Rice was pushed back by all of these moves, but the Hammers’ midfielder is now at the top Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shopping list.

That’s according to The Independent, whose report suggests people close to the London-born ace are hinting that a move to United is almost certain to happen next summer.

City are also believed to be big fans of the former Chelsea youth-teamer, viewing him as a long-term successor to defensive midfield lynchpin and skipper Fernandinho.

Rice was drafted into the West Ham first team at the beginning of 2017-18 season. He has made 150 appearances since then and was elected vice-captain.

Rice's performances in the 2017-18 season attracted the attention of Gareth Southgate, England manager. Rice was an integral part of the team that reached the European Championship final.









He has continued his upward trajectory at the start of the current campaign, helping the Hammers to an unbeaten start to the season both at home and in Europe.

As West Ham started their Europa League group stage campaign with a 2-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb, Rice scored a spectacular solo goal.

Rice is an in-demand player, but the question remains as to where he will be playing football next season.