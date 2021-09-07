Man Straps Weights To His Belly Trying To Be Pregnant For A Day – Miserably Fails!!

Hanley attempts to stimulate being pregnant for a day but had a tough time completing even the most basic tasks. Clips of his prenatal cosplay have gone viral, and it has grabbed millions of views and comments on TikTok.

An Australian TikToker influencer, Hanley recently tried to stimulate the feeling of being a pregnant woman. Back in June, the man documented the prenatal struggles, sharing a series of videos on TikTok.

Maitland Hanley titled his video series, “Man Tries To Be Pregnant For A Day”. The video featured him strapping watermelons on his belly to look like a pregnant woman. He tried to recreate every step of a woman’s struggle and a baby’s growth in a mother’s womb.

Using layers of plastic wrap, Hanley strapped watermelons on his belly. However, it appeared the increase in weight was barring him from performing his normal routine. The videos appeared hilarious to the netizens and garnered tons of views and likes.

He further strapped two small watermelons on his chest to give the look of breasts, the breasts size a woman has while carrying a baby in her womb.

Ultimate Struggle!!

Hanley’s camera captured every drop of his struggle, and he could not even move out of his bed. In a clip, Hanley was spotted rolling on the ground as he was unable to move. A friend of Hanley can be heard shouting, “You can’t simply lay on your baby like that.” The complete series featured the struggles and the hilarious activities of Hanley.

Online Reaction

The netizens received the videos sportingly, and they hit the mother. While few found it hilarious, many shared their first pregnancy experiences. One individual said, “38 weeks, and I have to roll off over bed each time.”