Man reveals sneaky hotel buffet trick to get a free lunch – and everyone’s impressed

A MAN has revealed the “genius” hack he uses to make hotel buffets even better – and everyone is impressed.

More and more people are coming up with ingenious ways to get the most out of their buffet breakfasts.

One man who is known as elburritomonster on TikTok often shares burrito recipes but revealed the simple trick he uses to build a free lunch from the breakfast buffet.

In a recent video, he shared how he makes a wrap from a hotel buffet.

He said: “I ain’t paying £40 for lunch in the mountain, but obviously I brought wraps on holiday.

“So I take one wrap down to the breakfast buffet and start loading it up with some salami and ham.

“And then it’s time for an absolutely ruthless raid of the cheeseboards, some pre-sliced cheeses and healthy bits too.

“I thought I’d finish it off with some scrambled eggs and a load of streaky bacon.

“Then I get it wrapped up and rolled inside my napkin and back to the room in my backpack to zoom up the mountain.

“All that was left to do was get my cheeky free lunch out of my backpack to reveal it to reveal my burrito while I admire the view.”

The video has had more than 1.4 million views with many users praising the hack in the comments.

One person wrote: “This is so solid, I love it.”

Another added: “You, sir, are a genius.”

While a third commented: “Sneaking out of the restaurant like a professional.”

Someone else added: “I’m going to have to start taking wraps with me when I’m away on work trips because those hotel buffets won’t know what’s white them.”

Meanwhile, other users also shared their own buffet hacks including filling bread rolls with crisps.

But if you really want to maximise your buffet breakfast, one former hotel worker has even revealed how you can get a free breakfast to take away.

Janessa Richard, who used to work at hotels, explained that you don’t have to skip breakfast even if you are checking out too early.

She told her followers: “If your breakfast is included in your stay but you’re leaving before the breakfast start time, you can ask the staff to make you a to-go bag with a few items in it.”

Meanwhile, another hotel employee also revealed the foods you should never eat at the hotel buffet – and it’s not good news if you like waffles and eggs.

