Man Puts His Elderly Mother with Dementia in a Nursing Home, but His Little Son Finds a Way to Bring Her Home – Story of the Day

Isaac and his wife had to place his mother in a nursing home when her condition deteriorated. Their son, Connor objected to the placement of his mother in a nursing home and brought his grandmother home, thanks to a lesson she had given him.

“Grandma can’t go to a nursing home. She belongs here with the family!” After hearing the news, Connor cried and pleaded with his parents. Isaac and Shannon were not thrilled with their decision but it was the right one for now.

Isaac’s mother, Mrs Ellie Gordon, had dementia, which had worsened over the years. She was a flight attendant and met Isaac’s father in a romantic meet-cute on a flight. He was a travel photographer and they shared their love of the world.

Unfortunately, they didn’t get to enjoy their sunset years together for very long before Isaac’s father died unexpectedly. That’s when Isaac decided to move his mother in with the family. It worked perfectly that day.

Shannon had just given birth to Connor, but she didn’t want to give up her law career. “Sweetheart, don’t worry. You can go be the best lawyer in the world while I watch my grandson,” Mrs Gordon accepted.

“Mom, are you sure? That’s a tiring job,” Isaac said with concern.

“What else am I going to do in this house all day long? I can do it, and Shannon deserves a chance to get her career going. It’s perfect,” Mrs Gordon insists.

“Your mother is right, honey. This is the best option. Daycare is so crazy, and he should grow up with family,” Shannon convinced her husband. Isaac finally agreed because it was the best choice for all involved.

His mother loved Connor, and she watched him carefully. They were happy with the arrangement for a long period. As Connor grew up, Mrs Gordon would tell him all about her travels worldwide, including the trips with her husband.

“What was your favourite place, Grandma?” Connor was five years old when he asked this question.

“Oh, that one is easy. The Keukenhof Tulip Gardens in Amsterdam was the most beautiful sight I have ever seen. I can remember it vividly. That’s also where your grandfather proposed, you know,” Mrs Gordon started.

She told Connor every exquisite detail about that garden, and that night, the young boy gave her his first painting. “This is for you, Grandma. It’s the gardens,” Connor showed her his drawings.

“Oh my god, darling. Of course, these are the gardens. It looks exactly like how I remember it,” Mrs Gordon praised her grandson. Connor was funny, but she knew he had a special talent that would grow over time.

He continued to paint, finding inspiration in her stories, and Mrs Gordon couldn’t be happier. A few years later, everything was different in their home. There was a special ceremony at Connor’s school, and Mrs Gordon was supposed to attend, but she never did.

His father and mother picked him up, and they still hadn’t found Mrs Gordon. She was finally found by the police that night. “Mr Gordon, it looks like your mother got lost on her way to the elementary school,” The officer explained.

After that, they took her to the doctor who diagnosed her with dementia. However, it was still early stages. Mrs Gordon began to receive treatment and seemed to be in good spirits. However, they were all concerned.

Shannon was pregnant again and gave birth to their daughter, Maisy, months after Mrs Gordon’s initial diagnosis. She took an extended maternity leave because Mrs Gordon couldn’t take care of her granddaughter as she did with Connor.

One day, Mrs Gordon left the tea kettle on and forgot all about it, setting a small fire in the kitchen. Although it was not serious, Shannon was concerned.

“I’m sorry, Isaac. But we have a baby and a young boy in the house. I can’t watch her all the time. We need to do something,” Shannon explained to her husband.

“What can we do, Shannon?” Isaac asked her and was stumped.

“We need to hire someone to take care of her,” She offered her suggestion.

“I’m sorry, sweetheart, but right now, we live on one income. That’s not possible,” He replied.

“Well, it’ll have to be a government nursing home then,” Shannon added. “I hate the idea because I love her, but we don’t have many choices.”

“She’s my mother. How can I do that?” Isaac worried. He knew that it was the best and most affordable option. They had to tell Connor and the 10-year old was not happy.

“She’s my grandmother. You can’t just send her away!” Connor cried again to his parents.

“I’m sorry, baby, but right now, we don’t have many options. Your grandma needs to be watched by professionals, and we can’t pay for a private one right now,” Isaac explained the matter to his son.

“I’ll watch her. I’ll help out!” Connor was insistent.

“Connor, you’re a kid. You simply can’t. It’s dangerous. We’ll think of other options, but for now, this is what’s going to happen,” Shannon added.

They placed Mrs Gordon in a lovely home, and everything seemed to go well. But Connor didn’t want to give up. “Dad, can you help me set up an Etsy store?” He asked his father.

“Etsy store? What are you going to sell?” Isaac asked his son.

“I’m going to sell some paintings, the ones that described Grandma’s travels. I think people will buy them,” Connor answered. “If we raise enough money from them, can we bring her home?”

“Oh, Connor. You’re talented, but I don’t know if it will work,” Isaac was worried about his son’s success. “But it can’t hurt to try. Let’s do it.”

They set up a store and Facebook page for the paintings. They also uploaded a video message explaining each of the paintings on sale and how Mrs Gordon’s life inspired them. Surprisingly, it was loved by many. Family and friends were the first to purchase them.

They were soon sought out by people all over the country. “Can we bring Grandma home now, Dad?” After having sold more than 20 paintings within two months, Connor was curious.

Isaac looked proudly at his boy and said, “Yes, we can.” They brought Mrs Gordon home and hired a private nurse to care for her. Eventually, Shannon returned to work, and they were able to pay for the nurse without Connor’s help.

Meanwhile, Connor continued to draw and sell his art. All of that money went to his college fund and a special travel fund. He visited all the places his grandmother spoke of, including Amsterdam’s famous Tulip Garden.

This story has many lessons.

You will reap what you sow. Mrs Gordon raised her grandson so lovingly that he fought for her return home.

Mrs Gordon raised her grandson so lovingly that he fought for her return home. Don’t give up on your family. Money problems force people to place their family in care facilities, and it’s not a wrong choice, as long as you don’t forget them there.

