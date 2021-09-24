Man punches nurse in face after she vaccinates his wife ‘without his authorisation’

By Brandon Pitt
In
A nurse has been savagely assaulted by a man who claimed his wife had been vaccinated “without his authorisation”.

Canadian Police spokesman Martin Carrier told CNN that the nurse, who works at a pharmacy in Sherbrooke, Quebec, had been “seriously injured” in the attack.

The victim, in her 40s, was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. She was treated for “multiple injuries to the face” and a possible concussion.

The pharmacy has suspended its vaccination program for the time being, and police are hunting the “French-speaking” man who is described as being aged between 30-45.

The suspect has dark hair, thick eyebrows, and a cross-shaped tattoo on his hand. He also wore earrings.



Only the person receiving the vaccination needs to grant consent
Mr Carrier said the man had stormed into the pharmacy early on Monday morning.

“Right at the beginning, the suspect was very angry, very aggressive, he asked the nurse why she vaccinated his wife without approval, without his consent,” He said.

“And he punched her right in the face multiple times so the nurse didn’t have the time to defend or explain herself … and she fell to the ground and the suspect left running out of the drugstore.”



Newly-re-elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was pelted with gravel earlier by an 'anti-vaxxer mobs'
Benoit Morin, president of a Canadian pharmacists association, told CBC that he couldn’t comprehend the violent assault, pointing out that consent was only required from the individual receiving the vaccination

“When we have discussions with customers, I mean it’s one-on-one with the patient,” he said.

“We don’t need the family approval, so I don’t know what happened, or where this thing comes from.”



Almost 80% of Canadians have now been double-vaxxed
Earlier this month, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was struck with what appeared to be a hail of small stones thrown by anti-vaccine demonstrators.

Trudeau has been critical of his opponent, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, who he described as pandering to “angry mobs” of anti-vaxxers.

Nearly 80% (over-12s) in Canada are now fully-vaccinated. Although there was some evidence of vaccine-hesitancy in the earlier part of the year, it seems like the Canadian resistance to the jabs has been declining.

