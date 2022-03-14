Man Poses as Door-to-Door Candy Seller to Stage Brazen Home Invasion

A man posed as a door-to-door candy seller before a brazen home invasion caught on surveillance camera in Stockton, California.

When the homeowner opened the door to buy a box of candy, three men came out of nowhere and burst into the home as the woman inside screamed in terror. The man posing as a candy seller then took off.

Earlier that day, a neighbor’s security camera caught the same candy seller trying to pull the same stunt. But this time, the homeowner refused to open the door.

He spoke to in a mask to protect his identity.

“He was very fidgety. He kept looking over his shoulder. He was kinda rocking left and right like he was nervous or anxious about something,” the homeowner said.

In another terrifying home invasion in Oklahoma, a homeowner answered the door and was overpowered by two men posing as maintenance workers. One suspect was armed with a gun and the other had a taser.

“They pointed the firearm at the victim there in the living room, made him lie down,” police said.

After getting into a tussle, the taser went off. The robbers finally left after taking the homeowner’s phone and keys.