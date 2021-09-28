Man orders sausages and chips in an ‘Irish bar’ on a cruise and is horrified by what turns up

ONE MAN has told of his annoyance after he ordered a plate of sausages and chips in an Irish bar while onboard a cruise.

The man asked for the standard pub meal in an Irish bar and was shocked to find that it wasn’t. He then went online to show a photo of how the kitchen got his order.

2 The fish and chips the man received Credit: Reddit

Uploading his picture to Reddit under the domain @SugaaSean the man shared a photo of a bowl of crisps with two sausages resting on it.

It is evident that this cultural confusion was caused by Americans referring to crisps and chips as chips and fries as chips.

It was unlikely that the man was at an authentic Irish bar, as he was on a cruise vessel.

He titled the photo “Asked for Sausage and Chips at an Irish Bar/Restaurant on a Cruise. Imposters!”

The post was met by 117 comments with many seeing the funny side of the pubs’ mistake.

“The staff there must think the Irish are a bunch of weirdos if this isn’t the only time they’ve served that” One person commented.

Another said: “This is an abomination!”

Some American commenters also joined in to explain that they had also made this mistake when visiting Ireland.

One said: “American here. On a whim, went to a Mexican restaurant in Dublin to fulfil a need for burritos. Made the mistake of ordering “chips and salsa”. Got exactly what I ordered, which was gross. Learned my lesson.”

“I’m American and even I am offended and confused,” said another.

2 The man thought his order was straightforward Credit: Photolibrary – Getty