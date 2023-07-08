Man Killed After Saying His Apartment Complex Was Unsafe, Family Says

A Georgia man was fatally shot after complaining about the murders and burglaries taking place in his new apartment complex, his sister said.

Chasin Homer, 24, was killed on July 4. Police say they arrived on in southwest Atlanta and found Homer in a parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene, the Atlanta Police Department stated.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances that led to the shooting and still working to identify suspects, according to WSB-TV.

“It seems like there was an escalating dispute at the outside of the apartment complex in the parking lot area,” Germain Dearlove, Homicide Commander for Atlanta Police, told WSB-TV. “This does not appear to be a random incident. It seems to be targeted, between the victim and suspects.”

Homer’s sister, Taqueria Barber,told WSB-TV that he said immediately after moving into his apartment complex that he felt unsafe.

“He would tell me every day, ‘These boys did something again. Somebody shot someone again. I’m tired of this,’” Barber said. “I’m just… You know we have to make a change.”

Barber told WSB-TV that the tragic loss of her brother has put her on a mission to speak out on gun violence and its power to destroy families and dreams.

“Fourth of July will never be the same. Let’s just say that,” Barber told WSB-TV. “You hear about this a lot, but never in a million years would you think it will happen to your people. It hits different.”

Homer was described by loved ones who created a GoFundMe campaign to offset funeral costs as “the epitome of innocence and pure love.”

“He had dreams and aspirations that will now remain unfulfilled, but his memory will forever live on in our hearts,” read the campaign, which as of Friday had only raised $255 of its $10,000 goal. “We find ourselves grappling with an indescribable pain and heartache as we deal with this devastating news. My beloved brother was tragically taken from us far too soon. He brought immense joy, and unconditional love into our lives, and his loss has left a void that can never be filled,” theGoFundMe page said.

The investigation into Homer’s death is ongoing, according to police.