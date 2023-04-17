Man Is Accused of Being with Disabled Woman Only for Money — He Marries Her & They Show Their Son

Alyssa Higgins with Her Husband | The Higgins Couple | Source: instagram.com/wheel.life.in.the.wheel.world

One woman was told she would never lead a normal life, but she found love with a man who saw past her disability and supported her dreams of becoming a mother. However, online users slammed her with nasty comments and assumptions.

Alyssa Higgins faced many challenges, but everything changed when she was 22. The Rockland County, New York, resident met a wonderful man, and they fell in love.

Sadly, cruel onlookers questioned Jimmy Higgins and didn’t hold back their opinions, but the couple ignored the haters and proved them wrong.

Alyssa was given a bleak outlook on life from the moment she was born. Due to a doctor’s mistake during delivery, she suffered a spinal cord injury that left her living on a ventilator and with a prognosis of being a “vegetable” for the rest of her life.

Her doctors told her family that she would never lead a normal life. However, her family refused to accept this diagnosis and treated her like any other child, giving her the support and love she needed to thrive.

Despite her accomplishments and regaining some movement, Alyssa faced challenges, as people often underestimated her due to her disability. However, she refused to let this hold her back and continued living on her terms.

Alyssa remained determined to live a fulfilling life, which is precisely what she found when she met Jimmy. Her love story with the man of her dreams was nothing short of magical.

They met on a dating site and hit it off immediately. However, there was one thing that Alyssa hadn’t disclosed on her profile – her wheelchair. She had hidden it in most of her pictures, not because she was ashamed but because she was young and naive.

Alyssa and Jimmy continue to uplift and encourage others with their content, but that does not mean it has been easy.

When Jimmy realized that Alyssa had a disability, it did not stop him from wanting to take her out on a date. And that date turned out to be Alyssa’s first-ever date at 22.

Despite her nerves, Jimmy put her at ease and showed her a level of kindness and understanding that she had never experienced before. From that moment on, their love story began, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

The love birds got married and could not wait to spend forever together. Despite criticism from others who believed Jimmy was only with Alyssa for financial gain, the couple proved their genuine devotion.

Criticisms Over Disabled Mom’s Capabilities and Husband’s Intentions

Alyssa faced harsh criticism when she announced that she was pregnant, with many people making hurtful assumptions about her capabilities due to her disability.

Some even went so far as to accuse her husband, Jimmy, of having a “fetish” for people in wheelchairs and suggested that he was only with her for her money.

Others claimed that it was wrong for her to give birth in her condition and that she was being “selfish” for wanting to have a child.

The hurtful comments were not only aimed at Alyssa but also at her husband, who was accused of needing to see a therapist and was told that he would have to take care of “two children.” Alyssa recalled another comment and shared:

“There was one recently that said [it was] ‘pretty irresponsible to have a baby when you’re crippled.'”

Someone even asked how the woman managed to marry such a “good-looking” man. However, Jimmy truly fell in love with Alyssa because of her positive attitude and memorable conversations while getting to know her.

Despite the criticism, the couple was determined to have a child together. Alyssa was surprised to fall pregnant, especially because she only had one ovary.

However, she knew it was always possible, and she was thrilled at the prospect of starting a family with the man she loved.

While some netizens were not impressed, claiming it was wrong for the couple to have a baby, Alyssa felt differently. She believed that the fact that there would be two parents who loved the child was the most important thing.

The mother refused to let her physical limitations define or hold her back from living a happy life with her family.

Woman Embraces Motherhood and Proves the Haters Wrong

Alyssa proved all her haters wrong when she became a full-fledged mother to her adorable red-headed son. The family of three went on adventures together and enjoyed making memories.

Despite the criticisms and negative comments that came their way, Alyssa and her husband carved their own path, and it paid off. They continued to love each other and built a family on a solid foundation.

The duo’s relationship has lasted over a decade and inspires many people. Alyssa and Jimmy continue to uplift and encourage others with their content, but that does not mean it has been easy.

Alyssa has been vocal about the hurtful comments she receives online, where people make assumptions about her based on a single picture or video. She stated:

“People on the internet, just from a video or a picture, automatically jump to conclusions. It’s just people hiding behind the keyboard.”

Through her online content, Alyssa shows that disability is not an obstacle to motherhood and that she is not a child that her husband has to care for.

People often underestimate and undermine her capabilities, but the brave woman knows what is more important than physical limitations—it is being a loving and caring parent.

Despite her challenges, Alyssa has proven she is a strong and capable mother who loves her son deeply.

