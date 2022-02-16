Man Helps Pregnant Tinder Match Give Birth After Three Dates

Alyssa Hodges and Max Silvy had only gone on three dates before he became her birth partner.

The heartwarming story went viral after she posted a TikTok video about it.

And, yes, the Australian couple is still dating.

A woman gave birth with her Tinder match at the hospital — after only going on three dates with him.

In a TikTok video that’s gotten more than 1.3 million views, new mother Alyssa Hodges of Brisbane, Australia, shared her birth story, which included her Tinder date Max Silvy.

“So the fourth date was him coming to my labor, and delivery, and birth. Like, what?” Hodges said in the video.

Hodges, 20, said she was supposed to pick up 25-year-old Silvy from the airport, but then her water broke. So instead, he went home and unpacked and then told her he would see her at the hospital.

“I was nervous because I was by myself, and yes, I want him as a support person, but what if we end up breaking up in a week’s time?” she said while holding her newborn, Ollie, in her lap. “We’ve only had a couple of dates and didn’t know each other very well. At this stage, his parents didn’t know anything about me.”

“Long story short, he ended up coming and basically being my biggest support,” she added.

Australia’s 7News reported that Hodges went into labor in September and spent a week shuttling between her home and the hospital.

“I was contracting for those days, and Max was with me the whole time. The birth itself was about seven hours,” she told the outlet.

In her video, Hodges said that staff at the hospital thought Silvy was the father — which he did not refute so he could stay in the maternity unit. “He just went along with it,” Hodges said.

Following his birth, nurses moved Ollie to the neonatal intensive care unit. Silvy took the week off work to stay with Alyssa at the hospital, she said.

“We both knew that we liked each other and had strong feelings for each other. But the birth was the peaking point of our relationship. It bonded us,” Hodges told 7News.

“Looking back, I know it was the best decision ever. I’m so glad he was there.”

Hodges’ story has received an overwhelmingly positive response on TikTok, with users claiming they were “moved” and “in tears.”

Many also heaped praise on Silvy, calling him the “man of the year.”

“So, so special. What an amazing man. Wish he was my dad,” user @missbogan882 commented.

With interest growing in the young couple’s relationship, many users also wanted to know if they were still dating. According to a TikTok post by Hodges on Tuesday, the pair are “in the process of moving in” together.