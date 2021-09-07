Man Gets Compensated After 20 Years Of Imprisonment With A Million Dollar For Being Wrongly Prosecuted!!

Is a million-dollar settlement worth 20 years in prison? This is one of the hottest questions popping out from the netizens on a recent shocking incident. After passing a storm of difficulties during 20 years of imprisonment, a man got broken into pieces when he was released. Though the law authorities initially found him guilty after 20 years, the real truth came to the light.

Ohio-based Joe D’Ambrosio was found innocent and was released from prison after an imprisonment of 20 years. He was not only freed but also awarded with one million dollar compensation for being wrongly prosecuted. But, does one million dollars makeup 20 years in prison without even committing a crime?

Initially found guilty of the ruthless murder of Anthony Klann, back in 1989, D’Ambrosio was broken and was counting days for his execution for over two decades. However, back last week, Terry Gilbert, D’Ambrosio’s lawyer, revealed that at last his client has got some justice. The attorney read, “I think he is going to make sure that this is his safety net for the remaining part of his life.”

The money offered in compensation of wrong judgment was sourced from a 2019 Ohio fund. Thai enables victims to apply for remuneration when they are wrongly punished or their cases are manipulated by external elements or law authorities.

Back in 2010, a judge cast light on the truth of the case and revealed that D’Ambrosio was wrongly sentenced under the influence of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office. He also delivered 10 effective pieces of evidence to prove the man innocent. However, the Country’s prosecutor instantly retaliated, titling D’Ambrosio guilty of homicide, Micheal O’Malley claimed that witness testimonies from the original trial are solid proof of the case.

